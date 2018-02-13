CloudPoint 2.0 becomes available in Google Cloud Launcher with natively-built enterprise backup and recovery solution for multi-cloud environments

Veritas Technologies, a leader in multi-cloud data management, today announced Veritas CloudPoint 2.0, the second release of the company's snapshot-based data protection technology, now certified by Veritas for the Google Cloud Platform.

Veritas CloudPoint 2.0 adds enhanced data protection to Google Cloud's native snapshot capabilities, providing joint customers with increased simplicity, improved search capabilities and enhanced protection of new workloads and applications in multi-cloud environments.

A year ago, as part of a global strategic partnership, Veritas announced a number of technology integrations to advance data management capabilities for Google Cloud Platform customers. Today, as more enterprise customers choose Google Cloud for its core infrastructure, data analytics and machine learning capabilities, they also understand the need for an equally advanced and cloud-native way to ensure their data is protected and easily recoverable within Google Cloud.

A true, multi-cloud solution for the cloud

Veritas CloudPoint 2.0 is an enterprise-grade solution built natively for the cloud that automates discovery and protection of Google cloud workloads. With CloudPoint, Veritas brings application consistency to Google Cloud Platform's Persistent Disk snapshots, indexing for single file restores, replication for disaster recovery readiness and industry-leading search capabilities that make it easy to find and delete personally identifiable information (PII) to help meet stringent global regulatory requirements.

"With data protection being a top priority for cloud-enabled enterprises, over the past year with Google, we have been helping our joint customers archive, discover and manage data in the cloud," said Mike Palmer, executive vice president and chief product officer, Veritas. "Today, we are building on that partnership by layering Veritas' powerful data protection expertise on top of Google Cloud Platform's native snapshot capabilities to provide a simple, flexible, enterprise-grade data protection solution for Google Cloud-based workloads."

"Enterprises today are always looking for ways to automate processes and simplify operations, and this extends to data protection in the cloud," said Phil Goodwin, Research Director, IDC. "Veritas CloudPoint 2.0 is architected so that new workloads and applications can be auto-discovered and protected with snapshots, as soon as they launch, all through a central dashboard and across multiple cloud environments. This product is designed specifically for cloud-native data protection, yet based on Veritas' heritage of providing enterprise-class data protection, it will be of particular interest to organizations with a Google Cloud Platform strategy."

According to a recent Veritas study, more than two-thirds of organizations say they use, or plan to use, two or more cloud providers, and 68 percent of those use a backup product from the same provider1. Many of these organizations also deploy legacy on-premises solutions for data protection as well, making the use of three or more backup tools at any given time very likely. In these multi-cloud environments, organizations are also often challenged with numerous, and often proprietary backup formats, as well as continuous and manual application and workload backup operations.

With CloudPoint 2.0, organizations can now benefit from:

Simplified data protection - Customers no longer need to struggle with managing multiple backup tools for each cloud individually. In its second release, CloudPoint 2.0 adds critical enterprise data protection functions, such as granular search and recovery, agentless protection and expanded workload support that are managed and orchestrated through one intuitive, central dashboard.

- Customers no longer need to struggle with managing multiple backup tools for each cloud individually. In its second release, CloudPoint 2.0 adds critical enterprise data protection functions, such as granular search and recovery, agentless protection and expanded workload support that are managed and orchestrated through one intuitive, central dashboard. Reduced compliance risk - As a data protection solution that can discover, classify and provide agentless protection of Google Cloud Platform instances and delete PII, CloudPoint 2.0 is ideally suited to help enterprise customers meet strict industry regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or HIPAA.

- As a data protection solution that can discover, classify and provide agentless protection of Google Cloud Platform instances and delete PII, CloudPoint 2.0 is ideally suited to help enterprise customers meet strict industry regulations, such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) or HIPAA. Advancing disaster recovery and workload support -The latest release adds replication capabilities between regions of the same cloud service provider, which can advance disaster recovery efforts. CloudPoint 2.0 also provides expanded support for new workloads and applications, such as MongoDB, Microsoft SQL and VMware.

Additionally, customers will be able to integrate the Veritas NetBackup software with CloudPoint to extend NetBackup snapshot management capabilities in the data center and bridge support to public clouds. CloudPoint 2.0 is also part of the Veritas Technology Ecosystem program that allows partners to certify solutions on CloudPoint and potentially attract new customers migrating to the cloud.

CloudPoint 2.0 is available globally through Veritas and its worldwide channel partners, with one freemium tier and two pricing tiers, based on an annual subscription model. For more information about Veritas CloudPoint 2.0, please visit here.

1 Source: Results of a study commissioned by Veritas and conducted by Vanson Bourne, that surveyed 1,200 global business and IT decision makers in 2017.

