The company said its bottom line declined to $225.51 million, or $0.48 per share. This was down from $278.52 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 17.9% to $443.26 million. This was down from $539.95 million last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.77 to $1.83



