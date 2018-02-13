VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - February 13, 2018) - Imagin Medical (CSE: IME) (OTC PINK: IMEXF) (FRANKFURT: DPD2) (STUT: DPD2) (the "Company"), announced today that the lead investigator on the research study currently underway at the University of Rochester Medical Center using the Company's i/Blue Imaging System is being recognized for his career achievements.

Edward Messing, M.D., F.A.C.S., will receive the Ramon Guiteras Award at the AUA's annual meeting in May in San Francisco for his 35 years of accomplishment in improving care for individuals with bladder, kidney, prostate, and testicular cancer. His contributions have enhanced knowledge of the basic molecular and genetic components that contribute to the development and progression of these diseases and translated this research into new ways of detection, prevention and treatment.

The award is presented annually to an individual deemed to have made outstanding contributions to the art and science of urology. Founded in 1902, AUA is the leading national and international educational, scientific, and clinical organization for the specialty of urology with more than 20,000 members worldwide. Guiteras was one of the founders of the AUA and the award named in his honor is considered the organization's most prestigious recognition.

Since 1995, Dr. Messing has been a professor in the University of Rochester Medical Center Department of Urology and the Wilmot Cancer Institute where he designed and conducted landmark clinical trials.

"Dr. Messing is a renowned expert in the diagnosis and treatment of urological cancers, and we're very fortunate that he is leading the research study on Imagin's technology," commented Jim Hutchens, Imagin's President and CEO. "We appreciate his expertise and counsel."

The purpose of the study, now in progress, is to validate Imagin's previous bench-testing results that showed the i/Blue Imaging System technology will enable physicians to "see" the cancer in less than 15 minutes vs. the full hour required by today's technology, as well as blend the white and florescence images into one, placing the cancer in context within the bladder. For further information on the study, visit, Near Infrared Fluorescence Imaging for Bladder Cancer Detection.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer during minimally invasive surgeries. The Company believes it will radically improve the way physicians detect cancer. Imagin's initial target market is bladder cancer, a major cancer worldwide, the sixth most prevalent in the U.S., and the most costly cancer to treat due to a greater than 50% recurrence rate. Developed at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, this advanced, ultrasensitive imaging technology is based upon improved optical designs and advanced light sensors. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

