Global 3D Printer Market 2018-2022: Comparison of Technologies - FDM, SLS & SLA

The "Global 3D Printer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 3D printer market to grow at a CAGR of 36.54% during the period 2018-2022.

Global 3D Printer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for new materials. The declining prices of 3D printers are leading to the wider adoption of 3D printers. This is fueling the demand for 3D materials. Materials such as plastics, metals, and ceramics are the key products used in the 3D printing technology. Plastics are the most commonly used printing materials as they are cheaper compared with other materials such as metals. However, the demand for new materials has been increased as larger companies are rapidly investing in innovating materials.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in the consumer interest for 3D customized products. Customization is a process of creating or altering the product according to the needs and requirements of the customer. Consumers have shown a great deal of interest in customized 3D products either by ordering the product from the companies that provide customized products or by purchasing a desktop 3D printer, which will help them in designing and developing the 3D printed products in-house.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market isHigh cost of training the workforce. A workforce is a group of people who are engaged in work to perform a certain task given by the company. The training for additive manufacturing is necessary at various levels such as designers, manufacturers, and consumers.

Firstly, the basic training on 3D printers and the types of technologies. Then, providing the technical training, which helps the workforce understand the depth of technologies and help decision makers to understand the ways of utilizing additive manufacturing. One of the main advantages of using additive manufacturing is the enhancement of the supply chain.

Key vendors

Stratasys

3D Systems

SLM Solutions

EOS

XYZprinting

Ultimaker

Formlabs

