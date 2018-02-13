Global 3D Printer Market 2018-2022: Comparison of Technologies - FDM, SLS & SLA

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global 3D Printer Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 3D printer market to grow at a CAGR of 36.54% during the period 2018-2022.
Global 3D Printer Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is growing demand for new materials. The declining prices of 3D printers are leading to the wider adoption of 3D printers. This is fueling the demand for 3D materials. Materials such as plastics, metals, and ceramics are the key products used in the 3D printing technology. Plastics are the most commonly used printing materials as they are cheaper compared with other materials such as metals. However, the demand for new materials has been increased as larger companies are rapidly investing in innovating materials.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increase in the consumer interest for 3D customized products. Customization is a process of creating or altering the product according to the needs and requirements of the customer. Consumers have shown a great deal of interest in customized 3D products either by ordering the product from the companies that provide customized products or by purchasing a desktop 3D printer, which will help them in designing and developing the 3D printed products in-house.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market isHigh cost of training the workforce. A workforce is a group of people who are engaged in work to perform a certain task given by the company. The training for additive manufacturing is necessary at various levels such as designers, manufacturers, and consumers.
Firstly, the basic training on 3D printers and the types of technologies. Then, providing the technical training, which helps the workforce understand the depth of technologies and help decision makers to understand the ways of utilizing additive manufacturing. One of the main advantages of using additive manufacturing is the enhancement of the supply chain.
Key vendors
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- SLM Solutions
- EOS
- XYZprinting
- Ultimaker
- Formlabs
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
- Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Segmentation by technology
- Comparison by technology
- FDM - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- SLS - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- SLA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Industrial 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Desktop 3D printer - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for new materials
- Increase in 3D printing outsourcing
- Virtual inventory will become real
- Partnerships with market participants
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Stratasys
- 3D Systems
- SLM Solutions
- EOS
- XYZprinting
- Ultimaker
- Formlabs
- Other prominent vendors
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mgp2xx/global_3d_printer?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716