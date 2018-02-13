Cannabinoids Lead to Marijuana Biotech Boom

NEW YORK, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage

As the legalization of medical marijuana spreads, the appetite for investment in the cannabis biotech sector keeps growing. This is the largest sector of the legal cannabis market, already a multi-billion-dollar market. Researchers continue to uncover new ways that cannabinoids, chemical compounds found in cannabis, can be used as medicine. Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) (ETST Profile) offers full-spectrum, high-grade hemp cannabidiol (CBD) oil, and is researching cutting-edge CBD products through its subsidiary Cannabis Therapeutics, Inc. (CTI). The creator of the first cannabis-based prescription medicine, GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH) is working on new drugs to tackle epilepsy, while Medical Marijuana, Inc. (OTC: MJNA) provides a range of CBD oils with medical and nutritional benefits to customers across North and South America. CV Science, Inc. (OTC: CVSI) utilizes separate drug development and consumer product divisions to create and market a diverse range of CBD products to a variety of markets, and Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS) is developing formulation-based drugs based on cannabinoid science.

A Thriving New Sector

The legal cannabis sector is booming. According to the Brightfield Group, it is already worth over $7 billion and expected to grow to $31 billion by 2021. Within that market, CBD products are a significant sector, expected to hit $1 billion in the next few years. Even the more conservative U.S. states are overcoming their objections and opening up to CBD production and sales, as legislators seek to resolve legal ambiguities in favor of patients.

While the emergence of a recreational cannabis market in regions such as Canada and California is exciting news for the cannabis industry, the industry's financial security rests on medical products. The loosening of laws makes research easier, as does the growing experience of medical cannabis companies. CBD is a particularly rich source of therapeutics with the potential to be utilized against a wide range of ailments. Researchers are exploring its potential to tackle such enduring problems as epilepsy, anxiety, depression and breast cancer.

Innovating in Cannabidiol

Biotechnology company Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST) has diverse interests within the cannabis market. Its subsidiaries cover diagnostics and vaccines, recreational cannabis and CBD products. In that last area, it's leading the way in researching and marketing a wide variety of CBD-based treatments through innovative partnerships and collaborative research.

Earth Science Tech's CBD work is carried out through its subsidiary Cannabis Therapeutics, Inc. (CTI). The company's CBD oil is 100 percent natural and organic, catering to the environmental concerns common among cannabis users. It is made using a CO2 liquid extraction process that results in a full-spectrum, high-grade hemp CBD oil that has the highest purity and quality on the market.

To keep it in the lead of the CBD market, Earth Science Tech has created partnerships with other research bodies to produce cutting-edge treatments. It is working with the University of Central Oklahoma and DV Biologics Laboratory on research and development projects to enhance the healthcare benefits of its CBD oil. This has positioned the company to take a leadership role in the development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company holds a provisional application patent for a CBD product for treating breast and ovarian cancers, taking CBD treatments in bold new directions.

Reaching New Market Sectors

Cannabis Therapeutics currently has two cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drugs and three cannabinoid-based nutraceutical products in development. These are being made to treat a range of ailments including anxiety, depression and fatty liver disease.

One major focus is integrating the CBD molecule with existing generic drug molecules to create more efficient medications that have fewer side effects than the more common approaches. The company is therefore engaged not only in making cannabinoids useful and available to a wider range of patients, but in creating a better experience for existing patients.

Other research into medical cannabinoids by Earth Science Tech could counter conservative fears about the impact of medical cannabis on the illegal drug market. In November 2017, the company began human trials on a new CBD formula designed to decrease cravings and the negative effects of withdrawal in opioid addicts. Based on industrial hemp CBD mixed with a natural ingredient that increases dopamine levels, it could be used to counter the opioid epidemic plaguing many countries. By turning medical CBD into a weapon in the fight against addiction, it will reposition cannabis in the public discourse on drug use. This has the potential to counter resistance to the expansion of the medical cannabis market.

Raising the Brand Profile

Earth Science Tech has a wide variety of products, giving it good reach within the CBD market. Its CBD treatments are available as vitamins, minerals, herbs, botanicals, personal care products, homeopathic treatments and foods. Other products come in forms including capsules, tablets, soft gels, chewables, liquids, creams, sprays, powders and whole herbs. Available at retail stores across the United States and online, they have a combination of physical shelf presence and online visibility to raise their profile with consumers.

The company is currently rebranding its CBD products (http://nnw.fm/s6pC1), using market research to drive improved sales. The chief marketing officer commented, "We did a lot of market research to see what the best angle to truly stand out in the growing CBD industry is through our accounts, representative feedback, and external brand analysis. I feel that marketing, 'High Grade Full Spectrum Cannabinoids' will help ETST truly stand out. Soon, the market will be able to see that ETST is a true full spectrum CBD brand, especially with the cannabinoid complex listing under the supplement facts."

As a result of this research, previous marketing of the company's products as, "High Grade Hemp CBD Oil" is being replaced with "High Grade Full Spectrum Cannabinoids." Branding will also include the addition of "Cannabinoid Complex". The supplement facts will show the breakdown of the full spectrum of CBD oils being used, including CBD, CBG and CBDA.

Box packaging has been designed to incorporate these changes and a modern, edgy look while maintaining the clean design associated with medicinal products.

Better Distribution

Taking these revamped products into American stores (http://nnw.fm/pd51A) is the first major distributor for Earth Science Tech's products - Mr. Checkout.

Mr. Checkout, as featured on ABC's Shark Tank, is a national group of independent distributors, full-line grocery distributors and convenience stores. It represents products in over 60 major U.S. retail outlets with approximately 55,000 stores. Mr. Checkout's accounts include Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Wholefoods Market and Target. This distribution deal provides a direct route for Earth Science Tech's products onto the shelves of powerful retail stores with a large consumer base.

Earth Science Tech has 10 active representatives opening and managing accounts across the United States. These representatives have been very successful with health food stores and clinics. The distribution agreement with Mr. Checkout will take the company's products beyond this market, into major retailers and stores, substantially expanding the company's reach.

Gabriel Aviles, Earth Science Tech's chief sales officer and director, said about the deal, "I feel that we have finally put together a solid productive team of representatives that we needed to continue expanding our presence in health shops and clinics. Now, with Mr. Checkout, we will be able to take our presence and sales to the next level, entering larger retailers and many stores. 2018 looks to be starting off very strong with our new product revamp, marketing and education strategy, and sales channel."

Growing Consumer Choice

The growth of the medical cannabis sector means that Earth Science Tech's products sit among a wide range of brands on the ever-growing shelves of CBD oils.

British cannabis company GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH) has developed Sativex, the first prescription medicine derived from the marijuana plant. This has been approved for Multiple Sclerosis spasticity and neuropathic pain in 29 countries. The company is currently seeking FDA approval for Epidiolex, a CBD-based treatment for epilepsy, after the drug was found to be effective in clinical trials.

Medical Marijuana (OTC: MJNA), one of the pioneers of the cannabis sector in North and South America, offers its flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil (RSHO) in three varieties. RSHO was the first legal CBD oil in both Brazil and Mexico, and the company was the first publicly traded cannabis business in the United States. A global leader in the medical marijuana industry, this forward-looking company is also exploring the nutritional potential of hemp.

CV Science (OTCQB: CVSI) is divided into two segments: a drug development division focused on creating and commercializing novel CBD-based therapeutics, and a consumer product division that manufactures, markets and sells plant-based CBD products. It is tapping into a wide range of market sectors through products such as its Purified Liquids products for vaping. Its PlusCBD Oil is the top-selling brand of hemp-derived CBD oil for consumers in the natural products industry.

Recognizing the long history of cannabinoids for health purposes and supporting peer-reviewed scientific journals, Cannabis Science (OTC: CBIS) is focused on the discovery and development of novel cannabinoid-based therapies as treatment options for unmet medical needs. Its immediate focus is on the treatment of cancer.

Cannabinoids are an increasingly important part of the growing cannabis sector. Companies that can combine strong branding, customer outreach and innovative products are likely to see great growth as the market expands by billions each year. And as research finds new therapeutic uses for these chemicals, they are set to improve the lives of thousands of patients.

For more information on Earth Science Tech, visit Earth Science Tech (OTC: ETST)

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is a financial news and content distribution company that provides (1) access to a network of wire services via NetworkWireto reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible, (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets (3), enhanced press release services to ensure maximum impact, (4) social media distribution via the Investor Brand Network (IBN) to nearly 2 million followers, (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions, and (6) a total news coverage solution with NNW Prime. As a multifaceted organization with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge. For more information, please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer

DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW is a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.

NNW HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Brand Network (IBN).

About IBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Please feel free to visit the Investor Brand Network (IBN) http://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

+212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com



Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611



http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com