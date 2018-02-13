

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tower International Inc. (TOWR) Tuesday reported a fourth quarter net loss attributable to the company of $3.867 million compared to $16.88 million in the prior year. On a per share basis, loss was $0.19, compared to profit of $0.83 a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter increased to $538.16 million from $462.27 million a year ago.



Looking ahead to the full year 2018, the company expects earnings per share of $4.10, up 9 percent from the prior year. Revenue is expected to grow 7 percent to $2.14 billion.



