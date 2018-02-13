Digital Assurance Market Worth 5.47 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new market research report"Digital Assurance Marketby Testing Mode (Manual Testing and Test Automation), Testing Type (API, Functional, Network, Performance, Security, and Usability Testing), Technology (SMAC), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market size is expected to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2017 to USD 5.47 Billion by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 72 tables and44 figures spread through 146 pages and in-depth TOC on"Digital Assurance Market"

The growing need of Application Programming Interface (API) monitoring in the digital economy and increase in digital transformation are some of the major drivers that are expected to increase the demand for digital assurance.

Test automation segment is expected to hold a larger market share during the forecast period

Test automation is a technique that tests the entire life cycle of a software in lesser time and provides efficiency and effectiveness. Test automation also helps increase the test coverage and speed of test execution, and does not require any human intervention. Many tests are becoming automated across different layers of an application due to the transformation in technology and associated complexities.

Functional testing type is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The functional testing type is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The functional testing process validates and assures the performance of every function in a software or application that operates in conformance with the requirement specifications. This process involves complete integration with the system to evaluate its compliance with the specified requirements, built on the functional specification document. The typical process of functional testing adds inputs to a function in an application and verifies the actual output against the expected output.

Manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

The manufacturing vertical is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Increase in the adoption of agile and DevOps model in the manufacturing vertical has led to the increase in demand for Quality Assurance (QA) and testing services. Digital testing in the manufacturing vertical includes highly efficient and automated manufacturing tests that choose a wireless communication tester for sophisticated manufacturing devices to perform non-signaling tests on connected devices and support cellular and non-cellular standards.

North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. This is due to the high penetration of digital technologies, such as Social Media, Mobile, Analytics, and Cloud (SMAC), in this region. North America has been at the forefront in terms of IT budget spend also. The US and Canada are the 2 major countries that are being considered for the analysis of the Digital Assurance Market in North America.

The major vendors covered in the Digital Assurance Market include Capgemini (France), Micro Focus (UK), Accenture (Republic of Ireland), Cognizant (US), Cigniti (India), Hexaware (India), SQS (Germany), TCS (India), Wipro (India), and Maveric Systems (India).

