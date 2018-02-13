ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 02/13/18 -- Training magazine, the leading business publication for learning and development professionals, has ranked ADP number 16 on its Training Top 125 list for 2018. The annual list ranks companies' excellence in employer-sponsored training and development programs. This marks the tenth year that ADP has made the list.

"We are delighted to be recognized for ADP's commitment to learning and development," said Andrea Elkin, vice president of Enterprise Learning for ADP. "This honor supports our focus on driving innovation to effectively deliver a fresh, modern learning experience for our associates and clients."

As part of ADP's commitment to learning and development, the company invests in developing talent using industry-leading, emerging technologies, together with next-generation practices in adult learning. The goal is to impact business outcomes measurably, directly, and positively.

Now in its 18th year, the Training Top 125 ranking is based on benchmarking statistics such as total training budget; percentage of payroll; number of training hours per employee program; goals, evaluation, measurement, and workplace surveys; hours of training per employee annually; and detailed formal programs. The ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, and how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives.

For more information and to view the complete list, visit Training magazine online. To learn more about what it's like to work at ADP, visit here.

