Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2018-2022 - Growing demand for hydrogenated nitrile butadiene rubber (HNBR)

The global nitrile butadiene rubber (NBR) market to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing consumption from automotive and aeronautical industries. NBR is used extensively in the automotive and aeronautical industries. The automotive industry is projected to be the largest end-user of NBR during the forecast period. NBR is used in the automotive and aeronautical industries to produce fuel hoses, oil hoses, grommets, seals, and binders of frictional materials. Ordinary rubber cannot be used for these applications.
One trend in the market is rising demand for bio-based feedstock. The use of bio-based feedstock in the production of synthetic rubber is a popular trend. The development of renewable chemicals to produce rubber is growing rapidly on the grounds of achieving sustainability.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material prices. Consistent price fluctuations of raw materials used to manufacture NBR pose a major challenge to the manufacturers. NBR is a copolymer of acrylonitrile and butadiene. Thus, its prices are directly affected by the prices of these primary inputs. Both the raw materials are produced from crude oil sources.
