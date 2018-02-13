

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Retail Properties, Inc. (NNN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $95.69 million, or $0.63 per share. This was higher than $90.29 million, or $0.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.4% to $150.25 million. This was up from $141.20 million last year.



National Retail Properties, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $95.69 Mln. vs. $90.29 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.63 vs. $0.62 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.6% -Revenue (Q4): $150.25 Mln vs. $141.20 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.64 - $2.68



