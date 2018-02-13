Bend, Oregon--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2018) - EVIO, Inc. (OTCQB: EVIO), a life sciences company and leading provider of quality control testing and advisory services to the regulated cannabis industry, today announced that its Chief Science Officer, Dr. Anthony Smith, will be a featured speaker at the Emerald Conference on February 16, 2018.

Dr. Smith's presentation is entitled "Cannabinoid Chromatography: Precision, Accuracy and the Industrialization of Potency Analysis."

Dr. Smith will address the evolution of analytical testing through the lens of EVIO's experience at its accredited labs across the U.S. "Cannabinoid potency measurement has matured from a garage hobby to a validated science. The industrialization of cannabinoid measurement over the last 5 years has given us time to measure, share and validate a lot of cannabinoid potency data and gives us insight to the intrinsic and extrinsic variability in cannabinoid measurements within the supply chain. Taken together, with performance data from accredited third-party Proficiency Test studies, we show that lab precision and accuracy is not just a matter of trust, it is demonstrable."

The event will be held on February 15 and 16 at the Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina in San Diego, CA. The event draws participants and expert speakers from across the spectrum of cannabis science and analytical testing.

About EVIO, Inc.

EVIO, Inc. is a life science company focused on advancing and analyzing cannabis as a means for improving quality of life. The Company provides analytical testing services, advisory services and performs product research in its accredited laboratory testing facilities. The Company's EVIO Labs division operating coast-to-coast provides state-mandated ancillary services to ensure the safety and quality of the nation's cannabis supply.

