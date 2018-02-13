Jinhua, China--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2018) - Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the "Company" or "Kandi") today announced that the Hainan representatives of twelfth and thirteenth National People's Congress, along with other provincial and local political leaders toured the Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Hainan") production facility (the "Hainan Facility") on February 9, 2018. The delegation group consists of over 50 people, led by Luo Baoming, the former party secretary of Hainan Province, Director of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and Xu Jun, Deputy Director of the Standing Committee of the Hainan Provincial People's Congress.

Figure 1: National People's Congress Tour Kandi's Hainan Facility

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2079/32766_a1518488798047_70.jpg

Hu Xiaoming, the Chairman of Kandi, escorted the delegation group and provided them with an overview of the Hainan Facility, highlighting the progress updates on the completion of equipment installation, trial production, and assembly lines. The company is planning on hosting its product launch ceremony on March 28, 2018.

The group praised the progress of construction and felt confident about the Hainan Facility. Hainan, with its unpolluted environment and natural scenery, is among the top tourist destinations in China and has effective vehicle emissions regulations. The renewable energy vehicles manufactured by Kandi Hainan will be a great addition to Hainan's auto industry and the model's increased quality will contribute to efforts to keep Hainan's environment pristine.

The group urged to the government at all levels to continuously support the development of Hainan Facility and recommended it as a role model for Hainan's economic growth and economic transformation.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research and development, manufacturing and sales of various vehicle products. Kandi has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle ("EV") products (through its joint venture), EV parts and off-road vehicles. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles"), and the partially and wholly-owned subsidiaries of Kandi Vehicles.

More information can be viewed at the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Follow us on Twitter: @ Kandi_Group

Company Contact:



Ms. Kewa Luo

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Phone: 1-212-551-3610

Email: IR@kandigroup.com