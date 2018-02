WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters (TRI,TRI.TO) said Tuesday that its President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Smith was taken to a Toronto hospital yesterday after feeling unwell. Jim remains in the hospital, under observation.



In his immediate absence, Stephane Bello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Thomson Reuters, will oversee Jim's responsibilities alongside his own, in line with the company's practice, the company said.



