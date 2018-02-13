Loyakk announces partnership with Civic to integrate Identity Verification Services into their Blockchain-enabled Business Relationship Platform

Loyakk's Business Relationship Platform, Vega, and Civic's Secure Identity Service power the next generation blockchain-enabled solution for secure business transactions over global, decentralized networks

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Loyakk, a provider of business relationship management applications, announced a partnership with Civic to bring trusted, secure identity services tothe world's first blockchain-enabled platform for decentralized business networks.

Loyakk's mission is to help companies across the globe collaborate smartly in an increasingly distributed business environment. The Loyakk Vega Business Relationship Platform transforms how companies engage with their global network of customers, channel partners, distributors, suppliers and contractors in asecure, efficient and agile manner. As a result, enterprises can collectively accelerate deals and revenues while saving millions of dollars lost due to data theft, loss and reconciliation hassles, contract disputes and other challenges that typically plague these distributed business networks. Current solutions fall short of addressing these challenges and Loyakk fills this gap in the market.

With Vega, Loyakk has embarked on an exciting mission to create enterprise ecosystems for the decentralized economy. Loyakk Ltd and IStrategies Ltd. UK will be leveraging this technology and offering an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) for the VEGA project with its breakthrough, patent-pending blockchain-enabled platform for building and managing decentralized business networks. The Loyakk ICO opens on February 23, 2018. For more information, visit Loyakk.io.

"Loyakk's platform has been designed to power and protect Business Value Webs which are decentralized, distributed, digital ecosystem structures, powered and protected by blockchain technology," said Salim Ali, CEO. "Every business on the Vega platform can empower its own ecosystem of entities that it transacts with Civic's Secure Identity Service offering is highly synergistic with Loyakk's blockchain-enabled platform and will be instrumental in providing trusted identity verification and identity theft protection, which are key requirements for our customers."

Civic CEO Vinny Lingham echoed Salim's statement saying, "This collaboration marks another milestone for Civic's ecosystem and for on-demand, secure, and low-cost access to identity verification services. Secure identity verification is a key requirement for participants in a decentralized business network such as the one enabled by Loyakk's Vega Platform and we are excited to provide an easy to use, reliable mechanism to Loyakk's customers to fulfill this need."

The Loyakk platform has been conceived by an exceptional team that architected ETrade's Option Trading Platform, developed High Frequency Trading Platforms at CMT and Penson, built business and infrastructure analytics solutions for large enterprises and has marketing leadership experience from SAP, Oracle-Siebel and VMware.

About Loyakk:

Loyakk transforms how businesses create and deliver value in the new decentralized economy with their globally distributed network of partners, channels, distributors and vendors. Loyakk offers Vega, a blockchain-enabled Business Relationship Platform that enables enterprises to securely and efficiently exchange critical data and value within their decentralized business networks in a contextual and relationship-aware manner. The Loyakk Vega Platform embeds proprietary patent-pending blockchain technology implementation and is delivered as a full-stack solution that includes the critical application and platform components and services that's designed to readily enable early and evolving blockchain use cases across industries while supporting a firm's vision and roadmap for enterprise-wide blockchain implementation and digital transformation. For more information, visit http://www.loyakk.io.

About Civic:

Civic is a visionary blockchain identity-verification technology that allows consumers to authorize the use of their identities in real time. They are spearheading the development of an ecosystem that is designed to facilitate on-demand, secure, and low-cost access to identity-verification services via the blockchain. Civic recently introduced a Civic token that participants in the ecosystem will use to provide and receive identity-verification-related services. The company sold $33 million of its tokens during its token sale event in June 2017. For more information, visit https://www.civic.com.

