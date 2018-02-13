

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman has issued a dire warning against Vice President Mike Pence. In her opinion, he is worse than President Donald Trump.



Speaking on a CBS reality TV program, she said all those who are wishing for impeachment of Trump might want to reconsider if they come to know about his deputy.



'We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became President, that's all I'm saying. He's extreme,' Omarosa told her housemates during a preview of Monday's episode of 'Celebrity Big Brother'.



'As bad as y'all think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence,' said the former communications director of the White House's Office of Public Liaison.



Omarosa was a contestant on NBC's 'The Apprentice,' which Trump hosted for years.



She later joined Trump's election campaign, and eventually became one of his most trusted aides at the White House. She resigned in December, and publicly criticized the Trump administration.



The outspoken African-American added her dislike for Pence was exacerbated by his 'scary' interpretation of Christianity.



Omarosa said that Pence believes Jesus Christ tells him to say certain things, a view that she mocked.



'I'm Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things - Jesus didn't say that. Scary.'



Omarosa returned to the popular 'Celebrity Big Brother' show after reportedly receiving medical attention for an asthma attack.



