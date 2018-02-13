Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Details

The Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market is estimated at $879.7m in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2018-2023. In 2017, the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market was dominated by the Assisting Devices submarket which held 57% of the overall market.

Report Scope

• Revenue andgrowth forecasts from 2018 to 2028for theGlobal Bariatric Surgery Devicesmarket.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by type of product:

-Assisting Devices:Suturing Devices, Stapling Devices, Closure Devices, Trocars, Others

-Implantable Devices:Gastric Bands, Intragastric Balloons (Single Intragastric Balloons, Dual Intragastric Balloons, Triple Intragastric Balloons), Electrical Stimulation Devices, Gastric Emptying, Others.

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Marketby type of procedure:

- Gastric Bypass

- Sleeve Gastrectomy

- Gastric Banding

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by end-users:

- Bariatric Surgery Clinics

- Ambulatory Surgical Centres

- Hospital Pharmacies

• Revenue and growth forecasts from 2018 to 2028 for theleading national markets:

- United States

- Japan

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Brazil

- Russia

- China

- India

- South Korea

- RoW

• This report profiles theleading companiesthat market bariatric surgery devices:

- Johnson & Johnson

- Aspire Bariatrics, Inc.

- GI Dynamics, Inc.

- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

- Medtronic plc

- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.

- Mediflex

- Cousin Biotech

- Spatz FGIA Inc.

- The DACH Medical Group Holding AG (DACH)

- EnteroMedics Inc.

• This report providesqualitative analysisof the Global Bariatric Surgery Devices market. This report discusses thePorter's Five Forces Analysis, as well as theDrivers and Challengesof this market.

