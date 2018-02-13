Danske Bank has terminated its member code DDBL starting from February 14. Danske Bank will keep using its other member code - DDB.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius