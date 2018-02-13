Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-13 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Danske Bank has terminated its membership identity - DDBL. As of tomorrow, February 14th, 2018 Danske Bank will keep using its other memership identity - DDB.



