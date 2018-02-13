Tallinn, Estonia, 2018-02-13 15:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Danske Bank has terminated its membership identity - DDBL. As of tomorrow, February 14th, 2018 Danske Bank will keep using its other memership identity - DDB.
Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com
Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
