Mitratech Announces New Release of PolicyHub

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mitratech (http://www.mitratech.com/), the leading provider of legal, compliance and risk management software announced exciting updates to PolicyHub (http://www.mitratech.com/policyhub/), its comprehensive policy management solution. With the latest PolicyHub release, clients will save significant time creating and approving policies and procedures. Additionally, they can mitigate risk through deeper integration with human resource (HR) directories that enables automatic notifications to line managers on the status of employee attestation and compliance.

"The latest innovations to PolicyHub ensure that the right policies are delivered to the right employees every single time," Mitratech Senior Vice President of Product Management Chris Kraft states. "Policy management can be a major headache for many businesses today, and this latest release of PolicyHub is not only easier to use and administer, but also gives clients what they need to reduce risks and costs with more visibility, predictability and control."

As part of Mitratech's family of integrated risk management solutions, PolicyHub, enables the creation, approval, communication and attestation of a company's policies and procedures. The solution delivers intelligent distribution, automated knowledge assessments and in-depth reporting. PolicyHub makes managing policies and procedures easy and efficient, while at the same time helps companies demonstrate corporate responsibility and reduce the risk of breaches and fines.

In this latest release of PolicyHub, never-before-available features make it easier than ever for an organization to increase awareness, gain agreement and buy-in from employees and mitigate the risks of noncompliance through the following features:

Integrates with HR directories to incorporate the customer's hierarchy and delegate the management of policy compliance to designated line managers. Managers can now easily view their employees' attestation in real-time and know exactly when corrective actions are necessary. This enables managers to improve participation and reduce the risk of non-compliance among employees. Standard policy templates: Streamlines the creation of policies, which helps ensure employee acceptance and reduces the risk of noncompliance. Clients can create, save and enforce specific content and design elements within policies and procedures. Administrators and policy owners can enforce the use of templates with any new policies to ensure consistent delivery.

About Mitratech

Mitratech is a market-leading provider of legal, compliance, and risk software solutions for more than 1,200 organizations of all sizes across the globe, representing almost 40 percent of the Fortune 500, and over 500,000 users in over 160 countries. Mitratech's portfolio of enterprise legal and risk management software includes: legal matter management, spend management, e-Billing, legal hold, contracts management, risk management, policy management, audit management and health & safety management. To learn more, visit www.mitratech.com (http://www.mitratech.com/).

