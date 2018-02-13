XPO Logistics, Inc.: Mars and XPO Logistics Transform the Supply Chain with Innovative Robotics

Mars and XPO Logistics Transform the Supply Chain with

Innovative Robotics

BOIGNY, FRANCE - February 13, 2018 - The French subsidiary of the agri-food group Mars has implemented automated handling systems and robotics at the XPO Logistics site at Boigny-sur-Bionne, near Orléans. XPO, a leading global supply chain service provider, manages the site for Mars.

Scalable solution supports sales development in France

Mars and XPO collaborated on solving the challenges associated with package preparation while managing volume growth and retailers' expectations. The result is an innovative and customer-focused approach that has the capacity to accommodate up to 10 million packages a year. XPO has deep expertise in automated applications for the logistics sector, and utilizes advanced automation at more than 25 sites in Europe, a third of which are located in France.

In less than a year, a joint innovation team comprised of specialists from XPO and manufacturer Alstef mechanized 1,600 square meters (17,200-square-feet) of space at the temperature-controlled Boigny site. The facility manages the storage and distribution for a wide range of Mars products: pet care (PEDIGREE, WHISKAS, CESAR, SHEBA), chocolate (M&M's, TWIX, SNICKERS, Celebrations), Wrigley (FREEDENT, SKITTLES), and food (UNCLE BEN'S, EBLY).

Quality and reliability enhanced by robotization

To increase competitiveness through productivity, the Boigny site has been equipped with a robot that can prepare 50,000 to 60,000 packages per day while operating on a continuous basis. It increases reliability by minimizing errors during strenuous aspects of order preparation, making the best use of employee labor and enhancing working conditions.

Jonathan Jambon, French market supply chain director of Mars, said, "Our growth in volume, the expansion of our product range and the development of new distribution channels have led to increased demand for layered pallet preparation and package preparation. To adapt to these changes and satisfy our customers, we have put our trust in XPO to design an innovative solution that is both flexible and meets the requirements of Mars Quality standards."

The future of logistics brought to Mars today

Richard Cawston, managing director of supply chain, XPO Logistics Europe, said, "In light of the growth of our customer Mars, our challenge was to completely transform the logistics solution by tailoring the latest technical advances in software, robotics and pneumatic equipment, all without disrupting activity. With this new solution, we can realize efficiencies in distribution while lowering operating costs for Mars."

Produced by Alstef, a designer and manufacturer of automated handling and storage systems, the customized solution is integrated throughout the package preparation process, from the arrival of goods in plastic film wrap to the preparation of new pallet loads ready for shipment. Upstream in the process, an automated storage and retrieval system places the pallets in racks at high speed. Each type of package is handled in the fastest and most consistent way possible without sacrificing workstation ergonomics.

The system's major innovation lies in the preparation stage. The robot's articulated arm can pick up as many as five stacks of packages at one time to assemble pallets with multiple product codes. Equipped with grippers and a pneumatic system, the robot ensures product safety at each stage. Nearly 90% of Mars products are compatible with the automation, which has the flexibility to adapt to the constraints of the various packaging options (glass, cardboard or plastic bags). For outsized packages, a manual preparation system has been designed to reduce repetitive employee movements as much as possible through the use of automatic conveyors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,455 locations and more than 95,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two reporting segments, transportation and logistics, and within these segments its business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service. XPO's European headquarters is in Lyon, France and its corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA. xpo.com (http://www.xpo.com/).

About Mars, Incorporated

Mars is a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love. With almost $35 billion in sales, the company is a global business that produces some of the world's best-loved brands: M&M's, SNICKERS, TWIX, MILKY WAY, DOVE, PEDIGREE, ROYAL CANIN, WHISKAS, EXTRA, ORBIT, 5, SKITTLES, UNCLE BEN'S, MARS DRINKS and COCOAVIA. Mars also provides veterinary health services that include BANFIELD Pet Hospitals, Blue Pearl, VCA and Pet Partners. Headquartered in McLean, VA, Mars operates in more than 80 countries. The Mars Five Principles - Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom - inspire its more than 100,000 Associates to create value for all its partners and deliver growth they are proud of every day.

For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=http-3A__www.mars.com_&d=DwMFAw&c=yB5_1n673GUOGXx1LN8Nrw&r=vgKz6sukZQP4Bv9vjc8ADChGc-iVht2ux4cOjGfs8ss&m=n_pRtd-zx7kX_v7yyq7rc9ZWmEt62AFa37GMMjbdR5E&s=SPfsOM6RqambLKlL-6H74N7PEcfvMP7osif2ehBj9Lo&e=). Join us onFacebook (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.facebook.com_Mars_&d=DwMFAw&c=yB5_1n673GUOGXx1LN8Nrw&r=vgKz6sukZQP4Bv9vjc8ADChGc-iVht2ux4cOjGfs8ss&m=n_pRtd-zx7kX_v7yyq7rc9ZWmEt62AFa37GMMjbdR5E&s=nb6fOJ8Q82WxtJmkPNB4CX4Z3FI3WPkV-H2BpA_rtlI&e=), Twitter (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__twitter.com_MarsGlobal&d=DwMFAw&c=yB5_1n673GUOGXx1LN8Nrw&r=vgKz6sukZQP4Bv9vjc8ADChGc-iVht2ux4cOjGfs8ss&m=n_pRtd-zx7kX_v7yyq7rc9ZWmEt62AFa37GMMjbdR5E&s=nukwyz4ORH5MSWHcKl_U7q0vKceb4eObW0NM9FxqrC0&e=), LinkedIn (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.linkedin.com_company-2Dbeta_1544_&d=DwMFAw&c=yB5_1n673GUOGXx1LN8Nrw&r=vgKz6sukZQP4Bv9vjc8ADChGc-iVht2ux4cOjGfs8ss&m=n_pRtd-zx7kX_v7yyq7rc9ZWmEt62AFa37GMMjbdR5E&s=mLBxuw0EVpAWBII78x8b40YUXYYO9AgaTpfr9DQgcts&e=), Instagram (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.instagram.com_marsglobal_&d=DwMFAw&c=yB5_1n673GUOGXx1LN8Nrw&r=vgKz6sukZQP4Bv9vjc8ADChGc-iVht2ux4cOjGfs8ss&m=n_pRtd-zx7kX_v7yyq7rc9ZWmEt62AFa37GMMjbdR5E&s=VIFxFs0L6oaxVKF8nzYdbkGZiiOcYp2y8cehAlrPChw&e=) and YouTube (https://urldefense.proofpoint.com/v2/url?u=https-3A__www.youtube.com_user_Mars&d=DwMFAw&c=yB5_1n673GUOGXx1LN8Nrw&r=vgKz6sukZQP4Bv9vjc8ADChGc-iVht2ux4cOjGfs8ss&m=n_pRtd-zx7kX_v7yyq7rc9ZWmEt62AFa37GMMjbdR5E&s=R91xKg68874TGFJrLkahK_kpVtO_M3m6HC5L5a5LvGE&e=).

Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com (mailto:erin.kurtz@xpo.com)

Media Contact:

Mars: BM i&e agency

Isabelle Cliquet

+33 (0) 1-56-03-12-76

Isabelle.cliquet@bm.com (mailto:Isabelle.cliquet@bm.com)





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire

