Medtronic plc: Medtronic Announces Upcoming Data Presentations at the Advanced Technologies and Treatments for Diabetes 11th International Conference

Medtronic Will Host an Exclusive Symposium on Thursday, February 15

VIENNA - February 13, 2018 - Medtronic plc (http://www.medtronic.com/) (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced its schedule of notable sessions that will be presented at the Advanced Technologies & Treatments for Diabetes (ATTD) 11th International Conference in Vienna, Austria, from February 14-17. A significant portion of the scientific data being presented focuses on the company's insulin pump systems, including new data on the benefits of the latest SmartGuard technology that drives the MiniMed 670G system1 in children with type 1 diabetes. Medtronic will also host an exclusive symposium titled "Using Technology to Increase Time in Range: The New Goal for Glycemic Control" on Thursday, February 15, from 10:30-12:00 CET.

Scientific Presentations

"Exploratory Analysis for Selected Patients with DP During the MiniMed 670G HCL Pivotal Trial" - e-poster presentation by Dr. Richard Bergenstal

"Evaluation of the MiniMed 670G System PLGM Feature in Children" - oral presentation by Dr. Gregory Forlenza

"Glycemic Outcomes During MiniMed 670G System Use in Children with T1D" - oral presentation by Dr. Bruce Buckingham

"Real-world Use of the MiniMed 670G HCL System" - oral presentation by Pratik Agrawal

"Study Design of Randomized, Adaptive Trial in Adult and Pediatric Patients with T1D Using MiniMed 670G Versus Control (CSII, MDI or SAP)" - e-poster presentation by Dr. John Shin

"CareLink Analysis for Real-world Non-Adjunctive CGM Insights" - e-poster presentation by Ashley Sullivan

"Real-world Assessment of Former MDI Patients' Experience on the Medtronic MiniMed 670G HCL System" - e-poster presentation by John Mueckler

"Real-world Assessment of the Patients' Experience on the Medtronic MiniMed 670G HCL System" - e-poster presentation by John Mueckler

"MiniMed 670G Pivotal Trial: Timing of Meal Bolus Plays a Critical Role in Postprandial Glucose Control" - e-poster presentation by Dr. Anirban Roy

"MiniMed 670G System Adaptation Effectiveness - Results from the Pivotal Trial" - oral presentation by Dr. Benyamin Grosman

"Avoidance of Glucose Excursions by the Guardian Connect CGM System-Real-world Data" - e-poster presentation by Dr. Chantal McMahon

Workshops

Beyond HbA1c: Professional CGM Enhances Therapeutic Choice, Patient Empowerment, Shared Decision-Making and Reduces Healthcare Costs - presentation by Dr. Robert Vigersky and Prof. Rogerio Ribeiro on Wednesday, February 14, from 14:30-16:00 in Hall L3

MiniMed 640G System: Maximizing the Power of SmartGuard Technology to Increase Time in Range - presentation by Prof. Emanuele Bosi and Dr. Robert Vigersky on Wednesday, February 14, from 16:15-17:45 in Hall L3

Improving Patients' Experience with Insulin Infusion and Injection Port Solutions: A Hands-On Session to Discover the Use of MiniMed Mio Advance Infusion Set and i-Port Advance Injection Port to Benefit Your Patients - presentation by Dr. Carine de Beaufort, Geraldine Gallen and Emma Day on Wednesday, February 14, from 16:15-17:45 in Hall N

Guardian Connect CGM: Why Prediction, Education and Data Interpretation are Key for Sustained Better Outcomes - presentation by Prof. Ohad Cohen, Dr. Andrea Scaramuzza and Laurent Barsin on Thursday, February 15, from 13:00-14:30 in Hall L3

HbA1c Reduction: Impact of CSII in Type 2 Diabetes Management; Meta-Analysis Use and Abuse in Diabetes Technology - presentation by Prof. John Pickup and Prof. Ohad Cohen on Friday, February 16, from 9:00-10:00 in Hall L3

Symposium

Medtronic will host an exclusive symposium titled "Using Technology to Increase Time in Range: The New Goal for Glycemic Control" on Thursday, February 15, from 10:30-12:00 in Hall A Level 2. Chaired by Prof. Tadej Battelino, the symposium will feature the following presentations:

Time in Range: The Emerging Metric for Glycemic Control - by Dr. Patrick Choudhary

Predictive Algorithms to Enhance Time in Range - by Prof. Ohad Cohen

Hybrid Closed Loop Achievements in Increasing Time in Range - by Dr. Francine R. Kaufman

For more information about Medtronic products, attendees are encouraged to visit the Medtronic booth 01.

1 The MiniMed 670G system is currently not CE marked. Medtronic is currently working alongside regulatory bodies outside of the U.S. to make the MiniMed 670G system commercially available across the world. Approval timelines are subject to the regulatory process of individual countries and regions.

