WKN: A0BKK5 ISIN: NO0010112675 
Aktie:
13.02.2018
REC Silicon ASA - Mandatory Notification of Trade

REC Silicon ASA - Mandatory Notification of Trade

James A. May II, CFO of REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") has on February 13, 2018 bought 500,000 shares in the Company at USD 0.14537 per share.

Mr. May is a primary insider of REC Silicon.

After the transaction, James A. May II has a total holding of 2,742,043 shares in REC Silicon ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



