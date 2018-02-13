Daily Litecoin News UpdateCryptocurrency prices continue to seesaw between green and red. The recovery from the crash remains sluggish. But we're not reading too much into the daily price movements anymore unless it's a jumbo-sized swing. Instead, what we are focused on now are the indicators driving a crypto's long-term performance.When speaking of Litecoin, we have long maintained that it is one cryptocurrency at the top of its game. In our dictionary, Litecoin has always been an ".

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...