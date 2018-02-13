South African President Jacob Zuma has asked to be given more time after being recalled by his party, the ruling African National Congress. ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule told reporters in Cape Town that Zuma had agreed to resign but had asked for three to six more months. But the party's national executive committee, after a 13-hour meeting, felt more urgency was needed and has conveyed this to the 73-year-old. Calls for Zuma to quit have grown since December, when he was replaced by Cyril ...

