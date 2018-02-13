Amazon is planning hundreds of layoffs at its Seattle headquarters and across its operations worldwide, a rare move following an eight-year long hiring spree which saw its Seattle workforce soar from 5,000 in 2010 to 40,000. The cuts were first reported by The Seattle Times which said Amazon's hand had been forced due to an excess of staff on hand at various departments. Most of the job cuts were to be carried out at the Seattle office, but layoffs had already been announced at some of its ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...