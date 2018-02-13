Having experienced strong growth, the asset manager has turned to RiskFirst's PFaroe to help its business as it looks to expand capabilities and client base.

PNC Institutional Advisory Solutions, part of the asset management arm of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., has adopted RiskFirst's PFaroe to help structure better solutions, improve reporting efficiency and deepen engagement with its defined benefit (DB) pension plan clients. This will help support its Asset Liability Management offering, which has witnessed strong growth in assets under management since 2015.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005855/en/

PNC Institutional Advisory Solutions will use PFaroe to work with clients in a more interactive way, assisting in evolving solutions over time. PFaroe's forecasting models will also be leveraged by PNC Institutional Advisory Solutions to evaluate the impact of implementing new investment strategies, as well as with the coordination and structuring of funded status-based and interest rate-based 'glide paths'. A major benefit of using PFaroe will be the ability to automate and improve the quality of reporting to clients, resulting in a better and more efficient solution.

Caleb Croquart, director of Investments, PNC Institutional Advisory Solutions, says: "RiskFirst's platform clearly improved on our existing offering, and we were also impressed with their dedication to continually invest and innovate, which will support us from a technology standpoint."

Kimberlene Matthews, director of Asset Liability Management, PNC Institutional Advisory Solutions, adds: "The efficiency gains brought by PFaroe allow us to focus on helping clients develop successful investment strategies and providing excellent client service. More time in front of clients, and more in-depth, proactive conversations using an interactive tool like PFaroe, should help to further speed our pace of growth."

Matthew Seymour, CEO, RiskFirst, comments: "We are extremely pleased to be helping PNC Institutional Advisory Solutions develop and improve their offering through the use of PFaroe. Not only do clients find PFaroe useful in winning new business, it is also drives efficiency, automates reporting and executes asset allocation exercises efficiently - all of which will help PNC Institutional Advisory Solutions as they continue to scale-up. By removing the burden of report preparation and number-crunching, PNC can focus on providing value-added analysis to existing clients and securing new ones."

About PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

About RiskFirst

RiskFirst is a financial technology business that provides intuitive, user-friendly risk analytics and reporting. Its core product PFaroe is web-based, available anytime and anywhere, and allows users to evaluate risk from multiple perspectives and to perform real-time scenario stress testing. Targeted to defined benefit pension plans and endowments and foundations, it is now the market leader in the UK, with a growing foothold in the U.S.

For more information please go to www.riskfirst.com

