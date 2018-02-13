New Ecosystem Partnership Demonstrates Revenue-generating Value of Prodea's IoT Service X-Change Solutions and Platform at Mobile World Congress

Coriant, a global supplier of open, disruptive, and hyperscale networking solutions for service providers and web-scale Internet operators and Prodea, a leading provider of IoT managed solutions and technologies, today announced that they have joined forces. Through Coriant's new Multi-Sided Platform Partnership Program and Prodea's new IoT Service X-Change platform and ecosystem this partnership will accelerate global adoption of IoT services by simplifying go-to-market deployment across multiple vertical markets.

Prodea's IoT Service X-Change is a platform offering turnkey solutions and a framework for rapid IoT service creation and delivery with a comprehensive ecosystem of best-of-breed offerings including guaranteed quality of service. It was developed to solve a number of real problems in the IoT industry, such as:

1) Empowering service providers to participate in the IoT value chain beyond connectivity;

2) Providing a vehicle for efficient launch of partner-powered IoT solutions; and

3) Enabling monetizable and scalable services, rather than just technology components.

Through Coriant's Multi-Sided Platform Partnership Program, the two companies offer a unique and innovative approach to solving the challenge of IoT service deployment and monetization by employing a value-driven business model to deliver end-to-end IoT solutions meeting the needs of many markets including healthcare, consumer products, governments, SMEs, and others.

"While service providers, enterprises, and other organizations have been working to bring profitable IoT services to market, the full potential of these services has not been realized. In most cases, the challenge has been less about technology and more about optimal approaches to business models, specific verticals, and ecosystem partners," said Homayoun Razavi, Chief Customer Officer and Executive Vice President of Global Sales Digital Marketing, Coriant. "We chose to partner with Prodea not only because of their technology innovation, but also because their IoT Service X-Change can form the basis for our Multi-Sided Platform Partnership Program's distribution of IoT services from ecosystem partners to customers worldwide. We believe this brings together all the right go-to-market ingredients, enabling service providers and enterprises to accelerate monetization of IoT services."

"The 'Internet of Things' has created a lot of hype in the market, but deployments have been slow and in small pockets. By focusing on value creation for both operators and their clients, we have aimed our IoT Service X-Change at creating comprehensive solutions by leveraging strong partnerships with the most innovative service and technology providers in each vertical," said Anousheh Ansari, Chairman and CEO, Prodea. "Joining forces with Coriant and putting Prodea's IoT Service X-Change ecosystem at the core of the partnership creates a strong movement to accelerate deployments across industries-driving true business transformation for our customers. Together, we are evolving the 'Internet of Things' into an 'Internet of Services.'"

Prodea's IoT Service X-Change provides end-to-end service enablement and uniform management of delivered solutions. The platform incorporates a set of comprehensive tools to facilitate service deployments that allow operators to access new revenue streams without large upfront investments, strengthen existing client relationships, increase ARPU, and easily pursue multiple new market opportunities. Prodea's IoT Service X-Change with Coriant's Multi-Sided Platform Partnership Program enable service providers to offer their clients a convenient and efficient one-stop shop, with the best pricing options, and education on the state-of-the-art services available for their industry.

Prodea's IoT Service X-Change will be showcased along with Coriant's Multi-Sided Solutions at MWC in Barcelona February 26 March 1, 2018. To meet with us at the show and see a demonstration, email mwc@coriant.com. Also, Tweet us using MWC18 @Coriant.

About Prodea

Prodea Systems, Inc. is a privately-held company founded in 2006 by telecommunications industry veterans Anousheh, Hamid, and Amir Ansari to be THE IoT solution for the masses-using the company's platform to deliver value and make a positive impact on people's lives globally. To this end, Prodea's IoT Service X-Change solutions and platform empower service providers with a meaningful suite of ready-to-deploy IoT solutions that deliver real value for them as well as their clients. Prodea customers include service providers, enterprises, manufacturers governments spanning multiple vertical markets including smart home, digital health, smart city, e-government, and many others. In 2017, Prodea acquired Arrayent, Inc. who since 2005, has been chosen by trusted consumer brands such as Whirlpool, Chamberlain, Pentair, OSRAM/Sylvania, Salus, and others to connect and manage their mass-market connected products across five continents. For more info, visit www.prodea.com and follow us on Twitter for company updates.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant SDN/NFV-enabled portfolio of open, disruptive, and hyperscale solutions and Multi-Sided Platform innovations helps network operators cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of mobile, video, and cloud services. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including mobile and fixed line service providers, cloud and data center operators, Web 2.0 content providers, cable MSOs, government agencies, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the service value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest news and information.

