Rapid Cloud App Integration Enables Leading Australian and New Zealand Food Manufacturer to Strengthen Market Presence

SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced its selection as the preferred integration vendor for leading Australian- and New Zealand-based food manufacturer George Weston Foods. With the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud, George Weston Foods will automate and streamline operational reporting to various business lines supported by corporate IT, while simultaneously enabling greater visibility into customer data.

George Weston Foods analyzes hundreds of thousands of data sets to streamline its supply chain and provide customers with fresh, high-quality products each day. However, consolidating, cross-referencing and achieving consistency in data has historically been a challenge. Previously, users from different teams would use the same sets of data and analyze them through Excel but produce varied outcomes.

With its speed, ease-of-execution and top-class customer support service, the SnapLogic Enterprise Integration Cloud allows George Weston Foods to seamlessly align its supply chain and manufacturing operations to meet sales projections, accurately measure revenues and mitigate potential losses. George Weston Foods can now export and move data from SAP BW, Salesforce.com and other applications into Amazon Redshift and Amazon S3. Business users can then quickly pull data from Amazon Redshift into Tableau to build reports ranging from sales and finance to operations and supply chain metrics.

"We consulted with leading industry analyst firms to determine vendors that wouldn't require an investment in hardware or headcount to manage the integrations of our shifting hybrid IT environment of cloud and on-premises applications," said Stephen Mackay, solutions architect at George Weston Foods. "We have a lean IT team from an operational perspective, so we needed to have a solution that was affordable, agile and easily adoptable SnapLogic was the only solution that checked off all those requirements. We're confident we now have the right partner to scale with us as we continue to grow."

With SnapLogic, George Weston Foods has dramatically reduced the time needed to build integrations and deliver data to business groups across the company. Business teams can now draw data from a centralized application to confidently make business decisions with accurate data reports.

While simple integrations, such as connecting SAP and Salesforce.com, historically took weeks to develop, the time to integrate with SnapLogic was reduced down to days. Mr. Mackay and the team at George Weston Foods were able to provide the business with data and records three times faster than what it would previously take. Over 10 percent of business users, or about 350 people, rely on data pushed through SnapLogic to create rich data visualizations and reports.

About George Weston Foods

George Weston Foods is a wholly owned subsidiary of Associated British Foods Plc one of the world's leading food companies. George Weston Foods has been operating for over 50 years and has grown to become one of Australia and New Zealand's largest food manufacturers, employing around 6,500 employees across 60 sites. George Weston Foods is structured into four businesses in Australia and New Zealand. These businesses, including Tip Top, Don, Mauri and Jasol, are responsible for a range of activities including innovating, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing products.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, APIs, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers - including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

