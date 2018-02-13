Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd has been granted an additional member ID, VFB, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Helsinki. The ID VFB will trade in CCP cleared securities and will start on the 16th of February, 2018. The member ID VFB is in an addition to Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd member IDs VFI and VFG.



Member: Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd INET memberID VFI, VFG and VFB Valid from date: The 16th of February, 2018



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 405 60 00.



Nasdaq Helsinki



Linda Wallander Julian Butterworth Managing Director Head of European Sales