Oxford Immunotec Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 27, 2018

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it plans to release fourth quarter and full year 2017 financial results prior to market open on Tuesday, February 27, 2018. Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, and Rick Altieri, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the Company's results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The call will be concurrently webcast.

To listen to the conference call on your telephone, please dial (855) 363-5047 for United States callers and +1 (484) 365-2897 for international callers and reference confirmation code 6949857, approximately ten minutes prior to start time. To access the live audio webcast or subsequent archived recording, visit the Investor Relations section of Oxford Immunotec's website at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/). The replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 60 days.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for the management of underserved immune-regulated conditions. The Company's first product is the T-SPOT.TB test, which is used to test for tuberculosis infection. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company's second product line is a range of assays for tick-borne diseases, such as Lyme disease, obtained through the acquisitions of Imugen and Immunetics. Also obtained through these acquisitions is the Company's third product line focused on screening for Babesia in donated blood, for which the Company is currently seeking FDA licensure. The Company's fourth product line is focused on the transplantation market. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, Mass. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/).

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd. Immunetics is a trademark of Immunetics, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our anticipated plans, objectives, intentions, including effects on future financial and operating results, prospects for sales of our products and other statements that are not historical facts. The forward-looking statements in this release are based on current expectations, assumptions and data available as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: decisions by regulatory authorities, hospitals and other health care institutions, laboratories, physicians, patients and third party payers that could affect the Company's business and prospects; as well as our ability to expeditiously and successfully expand our sales and distribution networks. The risks included above are not exhaustive. Other factors that could adversely affect our business and prospects are described under the "Risk Factors" section in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Our filings are available for free by visiting the investor section of our website, www.oxfordimmunotec.com (http://www.oxfordimmunotec.com/), or the SEC's website, www.sec.gov (http://www.sec.gov/).

Investors should give careful consideration to these risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations and assumptions and currently available data and are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events or performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statements after they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:

Karen Koski

Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Oxford Immunotec

Tel: +1 (508) 556-1377

kkoski@oxfordimmunotec.com (mailto:kkoski@oxfordimmunotec.com)

