Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2018-2022: Implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as New Method of Crop Protection

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global crop protection chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40 % during the period 2018-2022.
Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of crop protection chemicals.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for crop protection chemicals from developing economies. Emerging economies like India and China are focusing largely on the rural segment owing to the high growth potential in this region. Farmers in this region are focusing on crop protection to enhance their business.
With the increasing awareness among farmers, further penetration of crop protection chemicals will lead to an increase in the consumption. The above-mentioned economies are the largest economies in terms of population and are also the focus market for the market players of crop protection chemicals.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of herbicides, and weed control. The rising use of herbicide is expected to drive the global crop protection chemicals market during the forecast period owing to the huge investments made for the development of new varieties of herbicides that are more effective and eco-friendly.
These modern herbicides decompose quickly after the application. Herbicides are extensively used in a variety of crops such as grains, cereals, fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds. The increased use of herbicides is due to the shift in the preference of consumers toward fruits and green vegetables owing to the increasing awareness of consumers regarding health and fitness.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Shift in the preference for organic farming. Organic farming is referred to as the cultivation of crop and livestock without the use of crop protection chemicals such as pesticides and insecticides. This method was developed in order to protect the environment and achieve sustainability. Some of the factors that are driving the preference for organic farming are the need for crop rotations, cover crops, and ecological balance.
Key vendors
- BASF
- DowDuPont
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Bayer
- Syngenta
- FMC
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT TYPE
- Segmentation by product type
- Comparison by product type
- Herbicides - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Pesticides - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Insecticides - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product type
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing use of herbicides, and weed control
- Introduction of biopesticides
- Implementation of integrated pest management (IPM) as new method of crop protection
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
PART 15: APPENDIX
