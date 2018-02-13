Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2018-2022: Implementation of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) as New Method of Crop Protection

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global crop protection chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 5.40 % during the period 2018-2022.

Global Crop Protection Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of crop protection chemicals.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Increasing demand for crop protection chemicals from developing economies. Emerging economies like India and China are focusing largely on the rural segment owing to the high growth potential in this region. Farmers in this region are focusing on crop protection to enhance their business.

With the increasing awareness among farmers, further penetration of crop protection chemicals will lead to an increase in the consumption. The above-mentioned economies are the largest economies in terms of population and are also the focus market for the market players of crop protection chemicals.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increasing use of herbicides, and weed control. The rising use of herbicide is expected to drive the global crop protection chemicals market during the forecast period owing to the huge investments made for the development of new varieties of herbicides that are more effective and eco-friendly.



These modern herbicides decompose quickly after the application. Herbicides are extensively used in a variety of crops such as grains, cereals, fruits, vegetables, pulses, and oilseeds. The increased use of herbicides is due to the shift in the preference of consumers toward fruits and green vegetables owing to the increasing awareness of consumers regarding health and fitness.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Shift in the preference for organic farming. Organic farming is referred to as the cultivation of crop and livestock without the use of crop protection chemicals such as pesticides and insecticides. This method was developed in order to protect the environment and achieve sustainability. Some of the factors that are driving the preference for organic farming are the need for crop rotations, cover crops, and ecological balance.



Key vendors

BASF

DowDuPont

Sumitomo Chemical

Bayer

Syngenta

FMC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vlm2hb/global_crop?w=5





