Summer 2017 Exploration Program

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2018) - Kal Minerals Corp. ("Kal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a successful summer 2017 exploration program on the Jack White Project in British Columbia. The program yielded prospective results, new mineral occurrence discoveries, and exciting exploration targets for summer 2018. An NI 43-101 compliant technical report has been completed as a result of the summer 2017 work program.

Crowd Funding Achievement

Through the equity crowd funding portal Vested.ca ("Vested"), Kal Minerals Corp. became the first grassroots exploration company to be successfully crowd funded. Two rounds of financing were closed through Vested, bringing in over 150 unique shareholders.

$500,000 Financing

Kal is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement of $500,000. The Company plans to use the proceeds to further develop the Jack White mineral development project in British Columbia, provide capital to grow Kal's asset portfolio, and to continue operations.

A Message from the CEO

"If not for the shareholders, we would not be where we are today. We are very thankful for their participation and trust. We will continue to grow the company by developing our mineral assets and by pursing new opportunities.

2018 should be an exciting year!"

