Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) (the "Company") is pleased to announce results from the Bridge Zone and other drilling from the completed 2017 program at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project in Queensland, Australia.

Bridge Zone Sulphide Highlights:

PVRD132: 6.00 metres of 14.41% Pb+Zn (11.24% Pb, 3.17% Zn); PVRD135 : 6.16 metres of 13.39% Pb+Zn (10.29% Pb, 3.10% Zn); P MRD016: 4.39 metres of 13.05% Pb+Zn (10.77% Pb, 2.28% Zn); PVRD 146: 9.22 metres of 12.17% Pb+Zn (9.77% Pb, 2.40% Zn); and PVRD 147: 9.98 metres of 10.31% Pb+Zn (7.81% Pb, 2.50% Zn)

A full summary of the sulphide lead-zinc results including estimated true widths are provided in Table 1 and 2 and the location of the holes is shown on the map in Figure 1 and for the Bridge Zone intersections on the plan in Figure 2. A cross section through the Bridge Zone is shown in Figure 3.

Michael Williams, Vendetta's President and CEO commented "These additional results from the Bridge Zone discovery continue to support the high grade continuity of this zone. Potential development of the Bridge Zone is enhanced by its proximity to the main optimised pit shell at Pegmont, the closest drill intersection to date lying only 120 m to the east and 50 m below the pit shell. We look forward to adding the Bridge Zone to the Mineral Resource Estimate which the Company is working to have completed by the end of March. There remains significant potential to develop the Bridge Zone further, this will form part of the 2018 drilling program. "

Bridge Zone Underground Target

The Company announced the discovery of the Bridge Zone on September 19th, 2017 (see news release VTT2017 NR#10). Since then a further ten holes targeting the Bridge Zone mineralization were completed. Three of these holes were successful re-entries of previous Burke Hinge Zone drilling, extended to intersect the Bridge Zone; two historic holes PMRD016 and 020 (drilled 1996) and one Vendetta drill hole PVRD028 (drilled 2016).

Hole PVRD146 and 147 were drilled on a section at the south-eastern most section to date, both intersecting >9 m widths and consistent high grades. About 50 m down dip from PVRD147, hole PVRD148 intersected the mineralised horizon but only at 1 m thickness.

PVRD132 was drilled on the previously announced section including holes PVRD106, 107 and 108, about 33 m down dip of PVRD108, it intersected high grades mineralisation consistent with PVRD108. PVRD028, drilled at Burke Hinge Zone in 2016, was successfully re-entered and extended to intersect the mineralised horizon at about 80 m down dip of PVRD132. It found the mineralised horizon had thinned and grades has also declined.

While on the PVRD028 drill site it was decided to re-enter historic RC hole PMR016 and extend in core to obtain some closer spaced information at relatively small cost. This hole successfully intersected the Bridge Zone about 25 m along strike of PVRD108, achieving comparable grades and thicknesses.

PVRD135 was drilled on the previously announced section that included holes PVRD115, 112, 114, 092 and 117, see the updated cross section in Figure 3. PVRD135 intersected high grade mineralisation and widths about 33 m down dip of PVRD117, which were consistent with PVRD117.

PVRD118, was drilled to test for a possible syncline target where it is theorised the beds return towards the Burke Hinge Zone. Structural analysis found however that the mineralised horizon changes to dip, dipping steeply to the south-east, this changes the possible location of the syncline, which remains an exciting exploration target, see Figure 3.

PVRD129 and PMRD020 tested the north-west end strike extent and failed to intersect the mineralised horizon, based on detailed structural data and analysis it is now believed that the host beds are folded downwards and potentially dip below these two holes.

Core from holes PVRD114, 135, 146 and 147 was used to form a metallurgical composite for the Bridge Zone, the composite weighted 96 kg at an average diluted grade of 8.76% Pb and 2.60% Zn. Test work is currently ongoing at the ALS Metallurgy laboratory.

The Company plans to continue to expand the Bridge Zone and test the revised structural model for the syncline targets in 2018.

Zone 5 Underground Target

Three holes; PVRD099, 101A and 103, were drilled at the NE end of Zone 5. All three holes experienced excessive drill path deviation, PVRD101 was abandoned and re-drilled as PVRD101A, which was completed, but didn't intersect the design target, hitting the attenuated northern limb of Syncline C.

Hole PVRD099 targeted the keel of Syncline C, the location of previous high grade intersections, however the hole lifted, intersecting both upper and lower lenses on the southern limb of Syncline C. Hole PVRD103 was drilled in a further attempt to drill the keel of Syncline C, again lifted and failed to hit its target.

Zone 1 and Burke Hinge Zone Open Pit Targets

PVRD146 was drilled to intersect the Bridge Zone, within the RC pre-collar portion of the hole it also intersected Burke Hinge Zone mineralization in the lower lens.

Two holes were drilled in Zone 1, both intersected the fold structure at the planned depths but at a location where it has been attenuated.

Results from the final 24 holes of the 2017 resource development drilling program, drilled in Zones 2 and 3, are currently being validated and interpreted, these results will be released as they are finalized.

Table 1. Summary of Bridge Zone and Zone 5 Underground Targets Assay Results

Bore Hole Dip / Azimuth From

(m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness* (m) Grade # Pb+Zn % Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Bridge Zone - Sulphide PVRD129 -69/203 No Significant Result PMRD020 -58/204 No Significant Result PVRD118 -64/030 339.34 343.00 3.66 1.2 2.92 1.14 1.78 9 PVRD135 -76/024 226.63 233.79 7.16 5.6 11.67 8.95 2.72 14 including 227.63 233.79 6.16 4.8 13.39 10.29 3.10 16 PMRD016 -59/206 285.90 291.29 5.39 5.2 11.15 9.23 1.91 22 including 285.90 290.29 4.39 4.2 13.05 10.77 2.28 26 PVRD132 237.52 245.36 7.84 7.3 11.31 8.82 2.48 15 including 237.52 243.52 6.00 5.4 14.41 11.24 3.17 18 PVRD028 -78/207 280.17 283.43 3.26 3.0 5.95 2.84 3.11 6 including 281.17 283.43 2.26 2.1 7.79 3.53 4.26 6 PVRD146 -53/207 290.00 299.22 9.22 7.2 12.17 9.77 2.40 14 and 308.08 310.02 1.94 1.9 3.94 1.89 2.06 8 PVRD147 -63/2004 284.75 292.73 9.98 9.4 10.31 7.81 2.50 10 including 285.75 292.73 6.98 6.5 13.93 10.57 3.36 12 PVRD148 -77/210 No Significant Result Zone 5 - Sulphide PVRD099 -79/143 237.86 243.63 5.77 5.3 8.66 6.31 2.35 12 and 338.10 340.64 2.54 2.3 13.09 7.26 5.83 7 PVRD101A -80/318 No Significant Result PVRD103 -73/158 No Significant Result

*True thickness is estimated using structural measurements and three dimensional geological modelling.

Drill intersections are summarized intersection lengths >2.0 m, using a combined 1% lead and zinc grade with maximum 1 m internal dilution. Included intervals are at a combined 5% lead and zinc grade with no internal dilution.





Figure 1. Surface Map Showing 2017 Mineral Resource Block Model Contours, Pit Shell and Location of Current Results and 2017 Completed Holes

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2983/32765_a1518495633990_71.jpg





Figure 2. Bridge Zone Mineralised Host Intersection Plan

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2983/32765_a1518495635334_5.jpg







Figure 3. Cross Section through Bridge Zone

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

http://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2983/32765_a1518495636131_33.jpg



Table 2. Summary of Zone 1 and Burke Hinge Zone Open Pit Target Assay Results

Bore Hole Dip / Azimuth From

(m) To (m) Interval (m) True Thickness* (m) Vertical Depth Be low Surface (m) Grade # Pb+Zn % Pb % Zn % Ag g/t Zones 1 - Sulphide PVRD144 -61/142 No Significant Result PVRD145 -76/145 No Significant Result Burke Hing e Zone - Sulphide PVRD146^ -53/207 95 100 5 5 75.9 5.33 2.80 2.53 5 Including 95 99 4 4 75.9 6.40 3.34 3.06 7

*True thickness is estimated using structural measurements and three dimensional geological modelling.

Drill intersections are summarized intersection lengths >2.0 m, using a combined 1% lead and zinc grade with maximum 1 m internal dilution. Included intervals are at a combined 3% lead and zinc grade with no internal dilution.

^Intersection from RC pre-collar portion.

Notes on Drilling and Assay QA/QC

The drilling discussed in this release involved drilling RC pre-collars using a 5.75 inch diameter face sampling bit to depth prior to casing and continuing the hole in NQ2 diamond core. Diamond core samples were taken on nominal 1 m lengths but varied to match geological contacts. Samples of the core are obtained using a diamond saw to half cut the core, if the hole is to be included in metallurgical test work it is then halved again. This is performed to provide sufficient sample for metallurgical test work while retaining a permanent core record.

The PVRD146 Burke Hinge Zone intersection was drilled using 5.25 inch reverse circulation (RC), face sampling hammer. Samples became wet due to wet season rain and as such were subsampled using a spear rather than normal riffle split. Duplicate samples indicate the spear sampling was unbiased.

Field duplicate samples of core were taken and blanks and commercially prepared certified reference materials (standards) were added into the sample sequence for every hole submitted. These were analysed by the Company and no issues were noted with analytical accuracy or precision.

Samples used for the results described herein were prepared and analyzed at ALS Laboratory Group in Townsville, Queensland. Analysis was undertaken using a four acid digest and ICP (ALS method: ME-ICP61 for 7 elements) with over limit (>10,000 ppm lead and zinc and >100 ppm silver) high grade samples being read with an atomic absorption spectrometer (AAS), (ALS methods: Pb-OG62, Zn-OG62 and Ag-OG62).

Drill hole collars are located using handheld GPS, and the collars have since been surveyed by a licensed surveyor. Down hole surveys were undertaken using a true north seeking gyroscope with stations nominally every 6 m.

All diamond core is orientated using digital core orientation systems, this data is incorporated into the 3D interpretations. Assay intervals shown in Table 1 are down hole intervals, and the true thickness noted are based on 3D interpretations of the host lithology, structure, and mineralization.

About The Pegmont Lead Zinc Project

Pegmont is a stratiform, Broken Hill-Type deposit that outcrops with an overall shallow dip to the south east and is hosted in a magnetite-rich banded iron formation within high grade metamorphic rocks. The project consists of three granted mining leases and one exploration permit that cover an area of approximately 8,290 ha.

Pegmont is situated in the Mount Isa - McArthur Mineral Province, which hosts one of the world's richest endowments of lead-zinc-silver mineralization, including several world-class lead-zinc-silver mines.

Pegmont is located 25 km west of South 32's Cannington silver-lead-zinc operation, one of the world's largest producers of lead and silver and 28 km north of Chinova Resources' Osborne copper-gold operations. Pegmont is proximal to existing infrastructure including public roads, mine haul roads, rail, and a natural gas pipe line for power generation.

In June 2017 Vendetta updated the Mineral Resource estimate for Pegmont, for details please see Vendetta's news release, VTT2017-NR#6, June 27th, 2017 and the NI 43-101 technical report "Pegmont Resource Update June 2017" available on SEDAR.

The Company expect to complete an updated NI 43-101 technical report in Q1, 2018.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is currently focused on the advanced stage Pegmont Lead Zinc project in Queensland, Australia. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com

Qualified Person

Peter Voulgaris, MAusIMM, MAIG, a Director of Vendetta, is a non-independent qualified person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Voulgaris has reviewed the technical content of this press release, and consents to the information provided in the form and context in which it appears.

