Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
13.02.2018 | 15:22
PR Newswire

The Prospect Japan Fund Ltd: Closing Announcement of Third Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2018 [Japanese Standards] (Consolidated)

PR Newswire
SAINT PETER PORT, Guernsey, February 13, 2018

SAINT PETER PORT, Guernsey, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Prospect Co., Ltd., has announced 3rd quarter results of fiscal year ending March 13, 2018 on February 13, 2018. Please find the link below for more details:

http://www.prospectjapan.co.jp/ir/pdf/daisanshihanki180213_e.pdf


Prospect Co., Ltd.
Representative Director, President: Curtis Freeze
(Security Code: 3528, 2nd Section of TSE)
Contact: Representative Director, Managing Director, Masato Tabata
TEL: 03 (3470) 8411 (Main)


