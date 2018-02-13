ABEC establishes ISO-7 cleanroom at its European Headquarters, Fermoy, Co. Cork, Ireland, enhancing supply assurance for its global Custom Single Run (CSR) customers

ABEC, a leading global provider of integrated solutions and services for biopharmaceutical manufacturing, today announced the completion of its second ISO-7 cleanroom for single-use disposable container (DC) manufacturing. ABEC's Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, USA, cleanroom has been fully operational since 2015, and the new Fermoy, Ireland, cleanroom will be operational this April, adding significant capacity while establishing supply redundancy for ABEC's global CSR customers.

Complete, in-house DC manufacturing capability is a key element of ABEC's single-use strategy, enabling ABEC to deliver customized DC's globally that meet demanding quality and scheduling needs. Identical tooling and operational procedures at the two facilities ensure consistency of DC quality and performance. The CSR DC also utilizes non-proprietary, commercially available materials, instruments, and components, allowing customers to leverage existing qualification and validation efforts. These factors combine to provide customers with unprecedented control of single-use supply chains.

"A flexible and reliable supply of high quality DC's is critical to our customers' single-use manufacturing operations," said Scott Pickering, ABEC President and CEO. "ABEC's new state-of-the art cleanroom in Fermoy greatly enhances our DC supply capability and further reduces our customers' single-use supply chain risk."

Partners for ABEC's cleanroom are: ClearSphere and Kingspan. Visit Cleanroom Technology Magazinefor ClearSphere's article Turnkey Solution for a Bespoke Cleanroom, published February, 2018, page 22 -25.

About ABEC

Since 1974, ABEC has been a global leader in delivering integrated process solutions and services for manufacturing in the biopharmaceutical industry. A majority of the world's pharmaceutical and biotech companies are ABEC customers; with many of today's leading therapies manufactured by processes and equipment engineered, manufactured, installed and serviced by ABEC. ABEC's unique value is based on long experience, complete in-house capabilities, a custom, flexible approach and long-term credibility. ABEC's turn-key solutions and support services reduce overall cost and time to market while delivering maximum productivity. Visit www.abec.com, www.abecsingleuse.com, email info@abec.com, follow ABEC on LinkedIn.

