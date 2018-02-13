Technavio's latest market research report on the global dicamba market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005625/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global dicamba market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global dicamba market will grow at a CAGR close to 8% during the forecast period. The rising awareness of end-users regarding crop protection is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Crop protection is the science and routine of observing plants and crops, and understanding their growth process, ailments, and harmful prospects. Unexpected extreme weather conditions and growth of weeds, insects, and pests are some of the factors that can harm crops. Crop protection ensures the production of high-quality crops and increased yield, which requires less land, water, and labor, and benefits both farmers and consumers.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the incentives and rewards offered to farmers for using dicamba as one of the key emerging trends driving the global dicamba market:

Incentives and rewards offered to farmers for using dicamba

With the onset of the ban imposed on the use of dicamba and the stringent regulations regarding the adverse effects of dicamba on crops, the key players in the global dicamba market have developed benefit programs for farmers. According to the University of Missouri, the plantation of soybean was spread across 90 million acres in 2017 in the US, out of which 4% was damaged due to the use of dicamba.

"Key players of the global dicamba market such as BASF, has initiated the all-new BASF Grow Smart Rewards program for 2018. With the help of this program, BASF is inviting investments on its herbicides and fungicides. The motive of the program is to provide benefit to proactive farmers working closely with the retailers, consultants, and BASF representatives," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agrochemicals and fertilizers

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global dicamba market segmentation

This market research report segments the global dicamba market into the following applications (agriculture and lawn and turf) and key regions (Europe, North America, APAC, and ROW).

The agriculture segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 83% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to increase by 2022.

Europe was the leading region for the global dicamba market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 32%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth by nearly 4% followed by ROW. On the other hand, the market share for North America is expected to decline by a huge margin during the forecast period.

Big savings with Technavio this February!

Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month.

OR

Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005625/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com