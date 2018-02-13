Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd has been granted an additional member ID, VFB, in its trading activities at Nasdaq Copenhagen. The ID VFB will trade in CCP cleared securities and in bilaterally cleared instruments and will start on the 16th of February, 2018. Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen is Nordea. The member ID VFB is in an addition to Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd member IDs VFI and VFG. Member: Virtu Financial Ireland Ltd INET memberID: VFI, VFG and VFB Clearing and Settlement ID: 02000 Valid from date: The 16th of February 2018 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Linda Wallander or Julian Butterworth telephone +46 405 60 00. Nasdaq Copenhagen



