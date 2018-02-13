ADS-TEC, a southern German battery solutions provider, has this week connected a 1 MW+ lithium-ion storage facility in the Allgäu region of the country.German battery solutions provider ADS-TEC has this week connected to the German grid a 1 MW+ lithium-ion battery - the first large-scale storage facility in the Allgäu region of southern Germany. The facility lies in the heart of the remote community of Bruck, located in the German state of Bavaria. The purpose of the StoraXe lithium-ion battery is to provide grid stabilization for the trans-European grid, the company says. Housed in two containers, ...

