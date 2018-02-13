Yadea Named Regional Supporter Of 2018 FIFA World Cup' for Asia

SHANGHAI, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Yadea, a market leader in the production of electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, has been named a Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup'. As a Regional Supporter for Asia, Yadea will receive a range of rights, including LED board exposure during the event, access to tickets and brand association rights for its region.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here:

https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8272551-yadea-2018-fifa-world-cup/

The cooperation with FIFA is a new benchmark for Yadea; it affirms its status as a world class brand as it executes is strategy for global expansion. Founded in 2001, the company produces high-end electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters, conducts advanced research and development, and maintains an international sales network that supports exports of its products to 66 countries around the world.

"It is a great honour for Yadea to be named the Asian Regional Supporter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup'. One of the most watched sport events, the FIFA World Cup' fits seamlessly with Yadea's strategy of internationalisation and premium positioning," said Yadea Technology Group President Liu Yeming. "Yadea will align its regional promotional campaigns with the 2018 FIFA World Cup' in order to engage with football fans and broaden awareness of our premium-quality, electric-powered motorcycles, bicycles and scooters."

"We are pleased to welcome Yadea to our line-up of Regional Supporters and are looking forward to working with them so that we can reach more football fans in such a major region for FIFA," said FIFA's Chief Commercial Officer, Philippe Le Floc'h. "Yadea appeals to young people, especially those who want to maintain a more sustainable lifestyle, two aspects that are extremely important to us."

In recent years, Yadea has focused on a strategic "higher-end" orientation and adheres to the principle of "providing products that give consumers a sense of well-being." It has cooperation agreements with the American electric motorcycle enterprise Lightning Motors, well-known Austrian design company KISKA, Austria's Swarovski, and Japan's Panasonic, among others. In addition, it has the only national-level enterprise laboratory accredited by the China National Accreditation Board for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). It is focused on adopting motorcycle racing-class support, automotive-class smart technology and to providing automotive 4S-class service.