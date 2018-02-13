The "Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% during the period 2018-2022.
Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. It is used in several applications such as manufacturing PTT, polyurethane, personal care products, and detergents.
One trend in the market is increasing biodiesel production. The PDO is produced using glycerol, which is produced during the manufacturing process of biodiesel. Therefore, increasing biodiesel production is anticipated to fuel the global PDO market growth. Manufacturers are shifting toward bio-based production process of PDO from the conventional production process.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing polyester applications across various industries. Increasing use of polyester in various industries is fueling the market demand for PDO. The global demand for polyester is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to its versatile physical properties. Polyester is the most used and preferred in the textile industry because of its versatility, low price, and recyclability.
