The global 1,3-propanediol (PDO) market to grow at a CAGR of 10.80% during the period 2018-2022.

Global 1,3-Propanediol (PDO) Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. It is used in several applications such as manufacturing PTT, polyurethane, personal care products, and detergents.

One trend in the market is increasing biodiesel production. The PDO is produced using glycerol, which is produced during the manufacturing process of biodiesel. Therefore, increasing biodiesel production is anticipated to fuel the global PDO market growth. Manufacturers are shifting toward bio-based production process of PDO from the conventional production process.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing polyester applications across various industries. Increasing use of polyester in various industries is fueling the market demand for PDO. The global demand for polyester is anticipated to increase during the forecast period owing to its versatile physical properties. Polyester is the most used and preferred in the textile industry because of its versatility, low price, and recyclability.

Key vendors

DuPont Tate Lyle Bio Products

Metabolic Explorer

TCI Chemicals

Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

PTT Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Polyurethane Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Personal care and detergents Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Production of bio-based 1,3 propanediol from renewable raw materials

Increasing biodiesel production

Augmented investment in R&D of PDO

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

