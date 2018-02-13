Acibadem Hospitals in Turkey are now Performing Non-invasive Hair Transplants Using Innovative FUE Technique

ISTANBUL, February 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Turkey-based Acibadem Hospitals Group is offering painless FUE hair transplantations (http://www.acibademinternational.com/treatment/hair-transplant-center/) that enable quick and non-invasive hair follicle extraction, considerably cheaper than in Europe or the US.

FUE (follicular unit extraction) was developed after the FUT (follicular unit transplantation) method had lost its validity, and is now being used for special cases or in local hair restoration. The FUE method provides aesthetically pleasing results, leaving no scar and allowing patients to recover quickly. The operation is performed under local anesthesia with no limit on graft transfer.

Approximately 25-30 hair follicle transplants are planned per centimeter. The appropriate region is determined on the nape area for hair extraction, and the whole region is anesthetized with thin needles. The connection of hair follicles with the scalp is removed without damaging the follicles. When the transplant area is anesthetized and small holes are opened, grafts are placed in these canals. The patient is discharged on the same day with the new hair starting to grow from three to six months later.

According to Abdullah Etöz M.D., the starting place of the transplant should not be distinct and in a straight line. A natural appearance is achieved by avoiding excessive hair density, providing slight variety on the transplant margin, and opening channels in the direction of hair growth.

Recently, Turkey has become one of the world's leaders in hair transplantation, attracting about 65,000 foreign patients in 2016. Turkish hospitals are so appealing because of the price: treatments cost between 2,000 and 3,000 euros each, including a few nights in a hotel. This is five or six times cheaper than in Europe or the United States. According to Pau Vilanova, a manager at CapilClinic, a company that takes patients to Istanbul, "this is because the operations do not require costly material, but mostly human capital, and with wages in Turkey being less, this reduces the price."

