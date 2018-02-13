Global SD-WAN Leader Aryaka to Showcase at SD-WAN Expo 2018 and Present Results from Latest Global Enterprise Research

SD-WAN market leader will discuss how different SD-WAN approaches impact mission-critical applications for businesses with a regional or worldwide presence

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aryaka (http://www.aryaka.com/), the leading global SD-WAN provider, today announced that it will be exhibiting and presenting at the SD-WAN Expo 2018 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Aryaka's Sr. Director of Product Management Chandramouli Radhakrishnan will be the keynote presenter on Wednesday, February 14. The SD-WAN Expo, which runs from February 14-18, brings together enterprise executives, service providers and technology vendors to discuss the market growth and evolution of SD-WAN technology.

Radhakrishnan's presentation, Is SD-WAN Ready for Global Deployments?, will provide IT leaders at global enterprises with critical insights into the key differences between SD-WAN solutions. A main focus of his talk will be on the application performance implications of selecting a global SD-WAN delivered over a cloud-native private network compared to Internet-based solutions.

"Global enterprises are actively looking for SD-WAN solutions that provide faster network deployments and improve performance for cloud/SaaS applications," Radhakrishnan said. "I'm looking forward to showcasing real world results that demonstrate how SD-WANs based on a private network address application performance issues on a global scale. Close to 800 global enterprises rely on Aryaka Global SD-WAN to deliver faster and more consistent application performance from anywhere in the world and private network connectivity that can be deployed in days, not months compared to legacy solutions such as MPLS."

Aryaka's most recent State of SD-WAN Connectivity (http://info.aryaka.com/state-of-sd-wan-connectivity-report.html) report indicates that most companies using a global SD-WAN based on a cloud-native private network on average see four times better application performance compared to those using Internet-based SD-WANs, and two-and-one-half times less variation in response time.

Deployed by more than 800 global enterprises, Aryaka is the leading and fastest-growing global SD-WAN provider in the market today, delivering enhanced performance for cloud and on-premises applications worldwide. Aryaka's global SD-WAN has quickly become the only viable MPLS replacement solution for global enterprises requiring alternatives to legacy WAN infrastructures for mission-critical application delivery.

About Aryaka

Aryaka is transforming how global enterprises connect sites and users worldwide and use mission-critical applications to support modern business execution demands. Aryaka's Global SD-WAN combines a purpose-built private network, SD-WAN, optimization and acceleration techniques, connectivity to cloud platforms and network visibility in a single solution that is delivered as a service.

