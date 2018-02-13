The global infertility drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global infertility drugs market by gender (female infertility drugs and male infertility drugs) and by therapy (hormone based therapy and other). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

Market driver: growing lifestyle diseases

A sedentary lifestyle is one of the major reasons for chronic conditions such as diabetes, obesity, and high blood pressure in the modern generation. Lack of physical activity and rising sedentary lifestyle is expected to affect health and become a major cause of infertility. The rise of such chronic diseases cases has turned into an epidemic and is becoming a huge concern for healthcare professionals across the globe.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for health and wellnessresearch, "Diabetes increases the risk of developing a number of serious health issues. High blood glucose can lead to severe health conditions which may affect the healthy sex life of both males and females."

Market trend: raising awareness regarding infertility in couples

The growing awareness about sexual health such as fertility issues across the globe is expected to act as a positive trend in the infertility treatment industry. Different government and non-government organizations across the globe are supporting couples who are facing such problems to come forward and seek professional help to tackle the problem.

For example, in the UK, National Fertility Awareness Week was celebrated from 30 October to 5 November 2017 to spread awareness, provide support, raise funds, and change the general perception about infertility. A similar campaign called the National Infertility Awareness Week was organized in Florida. Such campaigns are expected to create a positive environment for the market and will motivate more people to come forward and seek treatment.

Market challenge: rising inclination toward other modes of treatment for infertility

The increasing inclination toward other modes of treatment such as assisted reproductive technology (ART) is posing tough competition for the infertility drugs market. This trend is growing among people in developed countries, with IVF being the most commonly adopted form of ART treatment.

