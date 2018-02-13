Podcast audio-on-demand platform operator Audioboom announced its intention to acquire the entire issued share capital of Triton Digital Canada - the parent company of Triton Digital - for a cash consideration of $185m (£134m) on Tuesday, subject to adjustment for normalised working capital. The AIM-traded firm described Triton as a "leading" technology provider to the online audio industry, headquartered in the US with offices in six locations. In order to fund the proposed acquisition and to ...

