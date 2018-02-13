The "Global Intravenous Access Devices Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global intravenous access devices market to grow at a CAGR of 5.22% during the period 2017-2021.

One of the major drivers for this market is an increase in number of hospitalizations. The number of hospitalizations is increasing across the world. This is due to the growth of the global population and the increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases. In the US, the total number of inpatient hospitalizations increased by 15% from 31.7 million in 2000 to 36.5 million in 2012.

According to the CDC, in 2014, there were 141.4 million emergency department visits that resulted in 11.2 million hospital admissions and 1.8 million critical care unit admissions in the US. In 2014, about 20 million people visited physicians' offices for cancer as the primary diagnosis, 17.8 million people visited physicians' offices and 3.9 million people visited hospital outpatient departments due to infectious and parasitic diseases in the US. According to the CDC, in 2015, 4.9 million adults were diagnosed with kidney diseases in the US.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

BD

C. R. Bard

Smiths Medical

TERUMO CORPORATION

Other Prominent Vendors

AngioDynamics

APEXMED International

Baxter

Cook Medical

Delta Med

EXELINT International

Fresenius

GaltNeedleTech

Global Medikit

Hospira

ICU Medical

Medtronic

NIPRO Medical

Promed Group

RenovoRx

Retractable Technologies

Teleflex

Vigmed

Vygon

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Segmentation by Product Type

Part 07: Market Segmentation by End-User

Part 08: Geographical Segmentation

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers and Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Key Vendor Analysis

