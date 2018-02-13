Sevenstep Expands Delivery in APAC, Adds Australia to Global Delivery Strategy

BOSTON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Sevenstep, a leading global provider of recruitment outsourcing, announced today their expanded business operations in Australia. This physical presence in the APAC region will maximize value for current and future customers and solidifies the strong partnership commitment Sevenstep makes to its global clients.

"Having a footprint in Australia was a natural evolution in our story," said Amy Bush, Executive Vice President, Sevenstep. "When it comes to where our clients are located, we're not behind them, we're beside them. We recognize the industry growth in the APAC market and have been servicing this region for years now. This was an opportunity to follow a client with expanded needs into Australia, specifically, and to join them there."

According to independent analyst firm NelsonHall, APAC accounts for 21 percent of the global RPO market and is expected to see an annual compound growth rate of 10.4 percent over the next four years, second only to North America at 14.6 percent.

Last year, Sevenstep announced the hiring of Ben Cox, Director of Client Services based in Sydney, along with several other key hires in the Australia market.

In addition to continued global expansion, Sevenstep has also launched an Employment Branding solution. This has been a high impact addition to Sevenstep's service offerings and includes the research, design, installation and the maintenance and growth of a company's valuable employment branding platform.

"We're really positioned well for growth, globally," said James May, Vice President, Global Client Solutions. "We have the right people in place and an expanded set of service offerings that will provide global clients with the recruitment power they need to meet their goals."

Bush said 2017 for Sevenstep was a story of "accelerated growth" exceeding all company targets. The expansion work of Sevenstep clients in the last year into new hiring areas, new regions and new service lines will continue into 2018.

"There are just so many opportunities in the global talent market to bring value with our unique Sevenstep approach and fresh perspective to RPO. We intend to continue to forge ahead while living by our own tagline - we are talent unbounded," said Bush.

About Sevenstep

Sevenstep is a global leader in recruitment outsourcing, and annually ranks as a top enterprise RPO provider on HRO Today's Baker's Dozen list. Known for its unbounded vision and partnership-driven approach, Sevenstep persistently defies industry conventions to provide clients with talent acquisition wins and business performance gains. With a global delivery footprint spanning six continents, Sevenstep is a nonstop recruitment force determined to push beyond limits and embrace possibilities. Visit Sevenstep at www.sevensteprpo.com.

