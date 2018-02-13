- Record-breaking YOY growth, new client wins

- Technology partnerships and recognition echo powerful innovation story

After a record-breaking first half of 2017, InMoment today announced an even stronger performance through end of the year. The leading customer experience (CX) intelligence platform smashed several previous revenue and profitability records, achieved exponential growth in new industries such as automotive and financial services, and launched innovation initiatives boosting its ability to scale at an even faster rate.

Significant milestones include:

New Client Acquisition: InMoment experienced its highest level of year-over-year growth in the company's 15-year history by closing a record number of new logo accounts and gaining significant traction from partner collaborations. In addition, the company expanded its footprint within existing clients, growing contracts with unique offerings like Discover Explore, securing additional channels by leveraging new capabilities like the company's Digital Intercept, and by introducing its unique AI-powered data science to replace service-driven initiatives like mystery shopping and market research.

Increased Market Share in Key Industries and Geographies: Known for its expertise in hospitality and retail, last year InMoment forged partnerships with seven of the world's largest automotive brands, brought on several leading financial services and energy providers, and expanded its global footprint in the travel and entertainment sector.

Technology Partnerships and Awards: In November, InMoment announced a partnership with Yelp to empower brands to move beyond reputation management, authentically improving the customer experience through deep learning from vast amounts of rich customer feedback. InMoment's leading CX intelligence platform is uniquely able to find meaning inside rich, unstructured human data like Yelp's 140 million real-world, cross-industry reviews. Also, InMoment's groundbreaking Discover technology, already a recipient of numerous innovation awards, was named a finalist in the prestigious Cloud Awards Program.

People and Culture: InMoment introduced a new Customer Experience Strategy team. Headed by SVP CX Strategy Brennan Wilkie, the practice supports clients in achieving maximum value as they launch and mature their CX programs and technologies. In October, Wilkie also received an esteemed Customer Experience Impact Award.

In line with InMoment's commitment to promoting a talent-rich working environment, the company also promoted Angela Devall to VP Global Customer Success, and launched the Women of InMoment initiative. InMoment was recently recognized on the Women Tech Council's "Shatter List" for actively working to shatter technology's glass ceiling.

"We've achieved remarkable success this past year, however, what we accomplished to date is just a precursor of what's to come," said InMoment CEO Andrew Joiner. "The race from delivering insights to providing deep intelligence with clear business impact has been heating up. We're now in a stage of differentiation and disruption; a time when innovators rise to the top and become undisputed leaders. InMoment is heading the charge to not only disrupt, but completely redefine the value proposition for customer experience."

About InMoment

InMoment is a cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arming brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. InMoment's industry-leading analyticspower a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), Employee Engagement, and Social Reviews Advocacy solutions. InMoment also provides strategic guidance, support, and related services to more than 350 brands across 95 countries.

