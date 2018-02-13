Technavio market research analysts forecast the global inulin market to grow at a CAGR of almost 9% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This market research report segments the global inulin market into the following applications (food and beverages and nutraceuticals) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the health benefits of inulin as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global inulin market:

Health benefits of inulin

The global inulin market is driven by the growing awareness of the health benefits of inulin. It improves gut, heart, and metabolic health and is asoluble fiber. When mixed with liquid, inulin bulks up and forms a creamy gel, which expands in the digestive tract and is ideal for naturally relieving constipation. As inulin is a non-digestible prebiotic, it passes through the small and large intestines of humans unabsorbed.

Apart from this, inulin also naturally ferments and feeds the healthy intestinal microflora that populates the gut. Thus, it improves gut health. This can help in decreasing appetite and cravings. This also aids in weight loss because it slows the process of food emptying the stomach and takes up more volume that decreases appetite hormones. Many dieticians prescribe the consumption of inulin to consumers seeking weight lossdue to these benefits. This contributes toward the market growth.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food, "Inulin helps in lowering blood cholesterol, the risk for arteriosclerosis, and glucose levels. As it passes through the digestive system unabsorbed by digestive enzymes, it takes with it toxins, waste, fat and cholesterol particles. This is exactly the reason a high-fiber diet should be followed to improve heart health. The increasing awareness of health benefits of inulin is motivating consumers to purchase inulin-rich food, therefore driving the market."

Global inulin market segmentation

Of the two major applications, the food and beverages segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for more than 41% of the market. The Americas was the leading region for the global inulin market in 2017, accounting for a market share of close to 48%.

