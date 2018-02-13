Arion Bank is holding an offering of commercial paper on Thursday 15 February 2018 - 12-month, 6-month and 5-month commercial paper maturing on, 20 February 2019, 20 August 2018 and 20 July 2018 respectively. Offers shall be submitted by e-mail to verdbrefamidlun@arionbanki.is before 16:00 p.m. on 15 February and the payment and settlement date is 20 February 2018.



For further information please contact Haraldur Gudni Eidsson of Arion Bank's Communications division at haraldur.eidsson@arionbanki.is, or tel. +354 444 7108.