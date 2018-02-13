

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Government plans to end funding the International Space Station and lease it to the private industry to run it as a commercial venture.



In the fiscal year 2019 budget request that President Donald Trump released Monday, he unveiled plans to stop funding the station after 2024, ending direct federal support of the orbiting laboratory.



He included $150 million to 'encourage commercial development' at ISS to replace American payments.



The White House proposes to end direct US financial support for the International Space Station in 2025, after which 'NASA would rely on commercial partners for its low Earth orbit research and technology demonstration requirements'.



Under a transition plan that the Government is mulling, NASA will expand international and commercial partnerships over the next seven years to help prepare private companies to take over space station operations.



The budget requests $19.6 billion for NASA, with 3 percent increase envisaged in the US space agency's spending in 2019.



ISS is a low-orbit space station piloted by NASA and developed jointly with the Russian space agency.



